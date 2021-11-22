Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FMO) Short Interest Update

Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FMO) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, an increase of 32.3% from the October 14th total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

NYSE FMO opened at $10.40 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.47. Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund has a twelve month low of $5.48 and a twelve month high of $14.25.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. WNY Asset Management LLC grew its position in Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund by 71.9% during the third quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 115,720 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 48,385 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund by 140.2% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 81,823 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after buying an additional 47,753 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $498,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund by 355.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 41,248 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 32,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund by 1,388.8% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 17,702 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 16,513 shares in the last quarter.

Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund is a closed-end management investment company. It engages in the provision of after-tax total return with an emphasis on current distributions paid to shareholders. The company was founded on October 4, 2004 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

