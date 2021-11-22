Field Trip Health (NASDAQ:FTRP) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Field Trip Health (NASDAQ:FTRP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $5.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Field Trip Health Ltd. is involved in the development and delivery of psychedelic therapies. Field Trip Health Ltd. is based in TORONTO. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Field Trip Health in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Field Trip Health from C$10.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of Field Trip Health stock opened at $4.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 19.06 and a quick ratio of 19.05. Field Trip Health has a one year low of $2.50 and a one year high of $7.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.93.

Field Trip Health (NASDAQ:FTRP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.03). Analysts expect that Field Trip Health will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTRP. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL bought a new position in shares of Field Trip Health in the third quarter worth $46,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Field Trip Health in the third quarter worth $55,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Field Trip Health in the third quarter worth $92,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Field Trip Health in the third quarter worth $173,000. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new position in Field Trip Health in the third quarter worth $194,000. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Field Trip Health

