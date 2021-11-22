Finsbury Food Group (LON:FIF) Sets New 12-Month High at $102.00

Finsbury Food Group Plc (LON:FIF)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 102 ($1.33) and last traded at GBX 102 ($1.33), with a volume of 103979 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 99.50 ($1.30).

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 93.72 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 91.44. The company has a market cap of £132.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.30.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.40 ($0.03) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 25th. This is an increase from Finsbury Food Group’s previous dividend of $1.23.

Finsbury Food Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells a range of cakes, bread, and bakery snack products in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers various bread and morning goods, such as rolls, hot cross buns, muffins, artisan breads, and healthy lifestyle and organic breads, as well as baguettes, doughnuts, and morning pastries; and cakes, including sponge cakes, loaf cakes, seasonal cakes, and individually portioned sweet snacks, such as chocolate cake bites, cake slices, cake bars, and mini rolls.

