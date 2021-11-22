FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) Short Interest Update

FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,710,000 shares, a growth of 18.9% from the October 14th total of 3,960,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,620,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days. Approximately 2.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FINV shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on FinVolution Group from $6.07 to $7.27 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. China Renaissance Securities started coverage on FinVolution Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.20 price objective on the stock. Finally, Rowe started coverage on FinVolution Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.20 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FinVolution Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.17.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in FinVolution Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in FinVolution Group by 56.2% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 209,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after buying an additional 75,300 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in FinVolution Group by 338.6% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 354,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after buying an additional 273,820 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in FinVolution Group by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 572,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,227,000 after buying an additional 95,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new stake in FinVolution Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,403,000. 56.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:FINV traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $6.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,258,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,350,552. FinVolution Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.01 and a fifty-two week high of $10.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.03.

FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter. FinVolution Group had a return on equity of 27.01% and a net margin of 26.44%. The business had revenue of $369.25 million during the quarter.

FinVolution Group Company Profile

FinVolution Group is an online consumer finance platform in China connecting underserved individual borrowers with financial institutions. The firm has developed technologies and accumulates in-depth experience in the core areas of credit risk assessment, fraud detection, big data and artificial intelligence.

