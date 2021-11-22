First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the bank on Friday, December 10th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. This is an increase from First BanCorp.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07.

First BanCorp. has a dividend payout ratio of 29.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect First BanCorp. to earn $1.39 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.8%.

Get First BanCorp. alerts:

NYSE:FBP opened at $14.31 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.77. First BanCorp. has a 1-year low of $7.84 and a 1-year high of $14.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.32.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.06. First BanCorp. had a net margin of 27.97% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The firm had revenue of $214.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.92 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that First BanCorp. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of First BanCorp. in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First BanCorp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th.

In related news, EVP Nayda Rivera sold 10,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.89, for a total value of $149,406.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in First BanCorp. stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 21,565 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

About First BanCorp.

First BanCorp (Puerto Rico) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of personal, commercial, and corporate banking services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Mortgage Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

Featured Article: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for First BanCorp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First BanCorp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.