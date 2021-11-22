First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) Sets New 12-Month High at $28.31

First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $28.31 and last traded at $28.28, with a volume of 2589 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.55.

BUSE has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Busey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of First Busey from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Get First Busey alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.16.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. First Busey had a net margin of 28.25% and a return on equity of 10.52%. The business had revenue of $104.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.41 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that First Busey Co. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. First Busey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.82%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of First Busey by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 48,729 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 8,600 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Busey by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 873,885 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,550,000 after acquiring an additional 29,045 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of First Busey by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 19,677 shares of the bank’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of First Busey by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 67,188 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,657,000 after acquiring an additional 1,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of First Busey by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 113,899 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,809,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.44% of the company’s stock.

About First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE)

First Busey Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its wholly-owned bank subsidiary. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management. The Banking segment offers a range of banking services to individual and corporate customers through its banking center network.

Featured Article: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Receive News & Ratings for First Busey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Busey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.