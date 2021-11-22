First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG lowered its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,617 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,503 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.09% of First Commonwealth Financial worth $1,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA increased its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 20.1% during the second quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 815,863 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,479,000 after acquiring an additional 136,474 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 8.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,805,920 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,410,000 after acquiring an additional 134,338 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 5.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,299,936 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,500,000 after acquiring an additional 225,064 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 13.0% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 206,161 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,901,000 after acquiring an additional 23,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial during the second quarter valued at about $467,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

Get First Commonwealth Financial alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on FCF. B. Riley dropped their target price on First Commonwealth Financial from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded First Commonwealth Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, First Commonwealth Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.13.

NYSE FCF opened at $15.81 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.17. First Commonwealth Financial Co. has a one year low of $9.64 and a one year high of $16.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 1.13.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. First Commonwealth Financial had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 32.22%. The firm had revenue of $97.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that First Commonwealth Financial Co. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. First Commonwealth Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.07%.

First Commonwealth Financial Profile

First Commonwealth Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of a diversified array of consumer and commercial banking services through its bank subsidiary, First Commonwealth Bank (FCB). It also offers trust and wealth management services and offer insurance products through FCB and its other operating subsidiaries.

Further Reading: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for First Commonwealth Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Commonwealth Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.