First Hawaiian Bank Acquires Shares of 1,053 Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 1,053 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Signature Bank by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,307 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,534,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 920.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 102 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 94,474 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,207,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Signature Bank in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $753,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 482,305 shares of the bank’s stock worth $118,478,000 after acquiring an additional 54,579 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SBNY shares. Raymond James upped their price target on Signature Bank from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Signature Bank in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $305.00 price target on the stock. Maxim Group upped their price target on Signature Bank from $330.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Signature Bank from $345.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on Signature Bank from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Signature Bank presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.20.

NASDAQ:SBNY opened at $331.99 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.94. Signature Bank has a one year low of $104.27 and a one year high of $332.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $295.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $264.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.72 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $512.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $513.34 million. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 37.52%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.62 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Signature Bank will post 14.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.06%.

Signature Bank Profile

Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities.

