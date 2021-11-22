First Hawaiian Bank Has $240,000 Position in Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN)

First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) by 38.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,292 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,280 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Marten Transport were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MRTN. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Marten Transport by 24.1% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,828,859 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $96,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131,063 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 149.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 917,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,354,000 after buying an additional 550,088 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marten Transport during the third quarter worth approximately $6,777,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 37.8% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 913,841 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,508,000 after buying an additional 250,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 49.8% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 647,542 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,989,000 after buying an additional 215,410 shares in the last quarter. 70.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Jerry M. Bauer bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.07 per share, for a total transaction of $226,050.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 22.50% of the company’s stock.

MRTN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 6th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Marten Transport in a report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company.

MRTN opened at $17.00 on Monday. Marten Transport, Ltd. has a one year low of $14.72 and a one year high of $18.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 17.35 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.09.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.01. Marten Transport had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The firm had revenue of $251.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Marten Transport, Ltd. will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marten Transport Ltd. engages in the provision of temperature-sensitive truckload carrier services. It operates through the following segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment includes transport of food and consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

