First Hawaiian Bank Has $256,000 Stock Holdings in Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC)

First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,895 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Phibro Animal Health were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAHC. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Phibro Animal Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Phibro Animal Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Phibro Animal Health by 107,500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 6,450 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Phibro Animal Health by 53.5% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in Phibro Animal Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Phibro Animal Health in a report on Thursday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock.

In other news, Director E Thomas Corcoran acquired 5,000 shares of Phibro Animal Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.68 per share, with a total value of $118,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $473,600. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 50.06% of the company’s stock.

PAHC opened at $21.79 on Monday. Phibro Animal Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.70 and a fifty-two week high of $31.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $882.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.82.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.04). Phibro Animal Health had a return on equity of 22.34% and a net margin of 5.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Phibro Animal Health Co. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. Phibro Animal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Phibro Animal Health Company Profile

Phibro Animal Health Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of animal health and mineral nutrition products. It operates through the following segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The Animal Health segment develops and markets antibacterial, nutritional specialty products, and vaccines.

