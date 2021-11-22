First Hawaiian Bank Has $278,000 Holdings in Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR)

First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,390 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Herman Miller were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MLHR. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Herman Miller by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 87,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,066,000 after purchasing an additional 6,686 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Herman Miller by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 48,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,706,000 after acquiring an additional 7,804 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Herman Miller during the 1st quarter worth $402,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Herman Miller by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Herman Miller by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 317,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,081,000 after acquiring an additional 5,815 shares during the last quarter. 94.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Herman Miller alerts:

Separately, Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Herman Miller from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 27th.

Shares of MLHR opened at $38.92 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.41. Herman Miller, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.22 and a 52 week high of $51.24.

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $789.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $648.20 million. Herman Miller had a net margin of 1.47% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 EPS.

About Herman Miller

Herman Miller, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of interior furnishings for use in various environments including office, healthcare, educational, and residential settings. It operates through the following segments: North America Contract, International Contract, Retail, and Corporate.

Featured Article: Oversold

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Herman Miller Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herman Miller and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.