First Hawaiian Bank Has $311,000 Stock Position in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

First Hawaiian Bank lowered its stake in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 63.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,278 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $311,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Churchill Downs in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in Churchill Downs by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Churchill Downs by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Churchill Downs in the 2nd quarter valued at about $162,000. Finally, ARS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Churchill Downs in the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

CHDN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Churchill Downs from $275.00 to $268.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Churchill Downs from $244.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $277.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $255.00 price target for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of Churchill Downs from $275.00 to $268.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.89.

In other news, SVP Austin W. Miller sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.24, for a total transaction of $1,261,344.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 4.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CHDN opened at $237.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.79, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a 52-week low of $174.53 and a 52-week high of $262.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $240.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $212.04. The stock has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.27 and a beta of 1.17.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.14. Churchill Downs had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 73.90%. The firm had revenue of $393.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.667 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This is a boost from Churchill Downs’s previous annual dividend of $0.62. This represents a dividend yield of 0.28%. Churchill Downs’s dividend payout ratio is 10.93%.

Churchill Downs, Inc operates as a provider of pari-mutuel horseracing, online account wagering on horseracing and casino gaming. It operates through the following business segments: Racing, Casino, Online Wagering, Corporate, and Other Investments. The Racing segment includes Churchill Downs Racetrack, Arlington Park Racecourse, Calder Race Course, and Fair Grounds Race Course.

