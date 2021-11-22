First Hawaiian Bank Invests $227,000 in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Redwood Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 24.0% during the second quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 19,653 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 3,806 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 16.1% during the second quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 486,157 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,476,000 after purchasing an additional 67,578 shares during the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 6.1% in the third quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 123,820 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,648,000 after acquiring an additional 7,081 shares in the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 26.3% in the second quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 617,131 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,496,000 after acquiring an additional 128,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 18.9% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 71,847 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,947,000 after acquiring an additional 11,425 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GILD. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Sunday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.07.

Shares of GILD stock opened at $68.69 on Monday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.56 and a fifty-two week high of $73.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.81, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.71.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.93. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 56.59% and a net margin of 26.91%. The business had revenue of $7.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 48.46%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

