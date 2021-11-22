First Hawaiian Bank Sells 11,522 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

First Hawaiian Bank lowered its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 73.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,229 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,522 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLOT. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 100.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $474,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $74,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,030,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,650,000 after buying an additional 94,418 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $411,000.

BATS FLOT opened at $50.73 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.79. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.76 and a 52 week high of $51.10.

