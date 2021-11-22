First Hawaiian Bank Sells 208 Shares of American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC)

First Hawaiian Bank lowered its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 208 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in American Campus Communities were worth $212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in American Campus Communities by 585.3% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in American Campus Communities during the second quarter worth $38,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in American Campus Communities by 1,518.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new position in American Campus Communities during the second quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in American Campus Communities during the second quarter worth $68,000. 91.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Campus Communities alerts:

ACC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of American Campus Communities from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of American Campus Communities in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of American Campus Communities from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.22.

In other American Campus Communities news, EVP James E. Wilhelm III sold 5,396 shares of American Campus Communities stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.04, for a total value of $296,995.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP James E. Wilhelm III sold 12,123 shares of American Campus Communities stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total transaction of $642,640.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE ACC opened at $53.34 on Monday. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.75 and a 1 year high of $55.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. American Campus Communities had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 0.55%. The business had revenue of $228.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Campus Communities, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. American Campus Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,446.15%.

American Campus Communities Company Profile

American Campus Communities, Inc engages in the development, ownership, and management of student housing communities. It operates through the following segments: Owned Properties, On-Campus Participating Properties, Development Services, and Property Management Services. The Owned Properties segment refers to location with close proximity to the school campus, generally with pedestrian, bicycle, and university shuttle access.

See Also: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for American Campus Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Campus Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.