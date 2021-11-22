First Hawaiian Bank Takes Position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)

First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 25.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,103,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,034,000 after buying an additional 7,076,124 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 21.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,114,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,870,000 after buying an additional 4,639,892 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 26.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,781,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,495,000 after buying an additional 3,127,217 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 23.1% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,886,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,862,000 after buying an additional 2,229,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 1,480.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,883,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,099,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764,625 shares during the period. 80.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Goodyear Tire & Rubber alerts:

GT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Goodyear Tire & Rubber presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.29.

In other Goodyear Tire & Rubber news, insider Stephen R. Mcclellan sold 36,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.36, for a total value of $845,094.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GT opened at $21.84 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.80 and a beta of 2.02. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a 12-month low of $9.95 and a 12-month high of $24.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.06.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.46. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The firm had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company Profile

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co engages in the development, manufactures, distribution, and sale of tires. Its products include lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, farm implements, earthmoving and mining equipment, industrial equipment and various other applications.

See Also: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Goodyear Tire & Rubber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodyear Tire & Rubber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.