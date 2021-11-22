First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) Short Interest Up 29.0% in October

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,360,000 shares, a growth of 29.0% from the October 14th total of 1,830,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 879,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on FR shares. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 31st. Barclays started coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Truist upped their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Industrial Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.64.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 11.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,158,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $282,018,000 after purchasing an additional 642,457 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $295,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 31.9% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 81,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,730,000 after acquiring an additional 19,686 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $260,000. 96.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE FR opened at $61.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.47. First Industrial Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $40.08 and a twelve month high of $61.65. The stock has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a PE ratio of 32.90 and a beta of 0.89.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.16). First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 51.46%. The business had revenue of $121.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.95 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that First Industrial Realty Trust will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 58.06%.

First Industrial Realty Trust Company Profile

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, sale, development and redevelopment of industrial real estate. The firm product portfolio includes bulk warehouse, regional warehouse, R&D/flex, and light industrial properties.

