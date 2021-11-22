First Midwest Bank Trust Division Invests $224,000 in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KIM. Resolution Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 19,180,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $399,907,000 after acquiring an additional 5,676,364 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 86.2% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,938,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $165,510,000 after acquiring an additional 3,675,052 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 125.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,827,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,774,000 after acquiring an additional 2,128,951 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,901,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $519,202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 3,260.6% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,453,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410,197 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on KIM. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Kimco Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Capital One Financial raised shares of Kimco Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.04.

Shares of Kimco Realty stock opened at $23.87 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.71. The company has a market cap of $14.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.50, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.50. Kimco Realty Corp has a 12-month low of $14.03 and a 12-month high of $24.95.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.61. Kimco Realty had a net margin of 79.68% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The business had revenue of $368.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.60%.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

