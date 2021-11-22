First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Stock Price Up 5.7%

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)’s stock price traded up 5.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $114.96 and last traded at $114.57. 21,926 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,145,671 shares. The stock had previously closed at $108.37.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of First Solar from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of First Solar from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Solar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of First Solar in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of First Solar in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.95.

The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $11.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.62, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $105.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.31.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $583.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $688.10 million. First Solar had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 7.94%. The business’s revenue was down 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that First Solar, Inc. will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.17, for a total transaction of $133,404.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Jason E. Dymbort sold 1,120 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.80, for a total value of $117,376.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSLR. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in First Solar by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,954 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in shares of First Solar by 2.2% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,422 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Solar by 4.3% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,905 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Solar by 15.2% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 909 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of First Solar by 3.8% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 3,441 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. 73.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

