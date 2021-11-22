First Trust Advisors LP Acquires 952 Shares of Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC)

First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,302 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 952 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Enterprise Financial Services were worth $756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 130.5% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 613 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 446.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 579 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services in the second quarter valued at $71,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 15.9% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,267 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, First Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 29.8% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,311 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John S. Eulich acquired 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $48.59 per share, for a total transaction of $364,425.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO S Turner Keene acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 9,900 shares of company stock valued at $424,425. 8.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ EFSC opened at $47.38 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 1.35. Enterprise Financial Services Corp has a fifty-two week low of $33.28 and a fifty-two week high of $52.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.75 and a 200-day moving average of $46.72.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.41). Enterprise Financial Services had a net margin of 26.26% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The company had revenue of $114.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Enterprise Financial Services Corp will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. This is a boost from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Enterprise Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 21.29%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Enterprise Financial Services from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Enterprise Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

Enterprise Financial Services Profile

Enterprise Financial Services Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of business and personal banking services and wealth management services. It also offers lending services which include commercial and industrial commercial real estate, real estate construction and development, residential real estate and consumer loans.

