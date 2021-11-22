First Trust Advisors LP Buys 2,103 Shares of The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,128 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,103 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Bancorp were worth $693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TBBK. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Bancorp by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,286 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bancorp by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 24,387 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $332,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $738,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $214,000. 90.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Michael J. Bradley sold 50,000 shares of Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.45, for a total value of $1,222,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,219,663.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Erika R. Caesar sold 4,000 shares of Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total value of $128,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TBBK stock opened at $30.54 on Monday. The Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.19 and a 52-week high of $33.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.58.

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $77.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.41 million. Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.65% and a net margin of 33.47%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, October 9th. Raymond James raised their price target on Bancorp from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st.

The Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of private label banking and financial services through the Bank. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Finance, Payments and Corporate. The Specialty Finance consists of commercial mortgage loan sales and securitizations, small business administration loans; direct lease financing; and security and insurance backed lines of credit and deposits generated by business lines.

