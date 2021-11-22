First Trust Advisors LP Has $733,000 Stock Position in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI)

First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI) by 9.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,015 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,272 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund were worth $733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Integrated Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 13.4% in the second quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,976 shares during the period. Narwhal Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 8.3% in the second quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 27,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 2,124 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 41.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 84,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after acquiring an additional 25,020 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 4.8% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 90,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after acquiring an additional 4,117 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 2.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 153,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after buying an additional 3,326 shares during the period.

Shares of SBI opened at $9.80 on Monday. Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.98 and a 52-week high of $9.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.77.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.0235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%.

About Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment company, which engages in the investment that provides common shareholders a level of current income exempt from regular federal income taxes consistent with prudent investing. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

