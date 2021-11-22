First Trust Advisors LP Invests $708,000 in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG)

First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 15,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $708,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Neogen by 93.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,134,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,664,000 after buying an additional 5,870,103 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Neogen by 101.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,661,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,839,000 after buying an additional 5,360,322 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Neogen by 118.8% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 7,186,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,844,000 after purchasing an additional 3,901,405 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Neogen by 99.2% in the second quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,741,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Neogen by 103.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,453,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754,446 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Neogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ:NEOG opened at $44.00 on Monday. Neogen Co. has a 52-week low of $36.00 and a 52-week high of $48.85. The company has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 75.21 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.01.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.16. The business had revenue of $128.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.20 million. Neogen had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 12.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Neogen Co. will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Steven J. Quinlan sold 5,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.05, for a total value of $251,085.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James P. Tobin bought 1,000 shares of Neogen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $42.92 per share, with a total value of $42,920.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Neogen

Neogen Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of products dedicated to food and animal safety. It operates through the following segments: Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment consists of diagnostic test kits and related products used by food producers and processors to detect harmful natural toxins, foodborne bacteria, allergens, drug residues, and levels of general sanitation.

