First Trust Advisors LP Sells 123,446 Shares of OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC)

First Trust Advisors LP cut its stake in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) by 79.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,478 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 123,446 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in OceanFirst Financial were worth $656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 0.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 86,208 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in OceanFirst Financial by 5.0% during the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 16,900 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in OceanFirst Financial by 2.1% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 133,133 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,774,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in OceanFirst Financial during the second quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in OceanFirst Financial by 4.4% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 79,781 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,910,000 after acquiring an additional 3,335 shares during the period. 67.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on OCFC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler raised shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Stephens lowered shares of OceanFirst Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.81.

Shares of OceanFirst Financial stock opened at $21.64 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.93. OceanFirst Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $15.63 and a 12-month high of $25.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.45.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $87.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.56 million. OceanFirst Financial had a net margin of 27.87% and a return on equity of 7.32%. On average, research analysts forecast that OceanFirst Financial Corp. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. OceanFirst Financial’s payout ratio is 34.87%.

OceanFirst Financial Company Profile

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. Its subsidiary OceanFirst Bank, offers commercial and residential financing solutions, wealth management, and deposit services. It has retail branches throughout the state and in metropolitan New York City along with loan production offices in New Jersey, New York City and Pennsylvania.

