First Trust Advisors LP Sells 8,013 Shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its position in shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,101 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 8,013 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Kinross Gold were worth $642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Kinross Gold by 177.2% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 21,478 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 13,731 shares during the last quarter. Prospector Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 411.5% during the second quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 429,150 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,725,000 after purchasing an additional 345,250 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 146.2% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,411,403 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $21,654,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025,685 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 7.1% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,430 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold during the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 44.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KGC opened at $6.67 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.54. The firm has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a PE ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 0.87. Kinross Gold Co. has a twelve month low of $5.18 and a twelve month high of $8.34.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The mining company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $862.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $889.56 million. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 11.44%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.19%.

KGC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. National Bank Financial raised shares of Kinross Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James set a $8.50 price target on shares of Kinross Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from C$13.50 to C$12.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kinross Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Kinross Gold in a report on Friday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.88.

Kinross Gold Corp. operates as an exploration company. It engages in the production, acquisition, exploration and development of gold bearing properties in Canada, United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Ecuador, Chile, Ghana and Mauritania. The products are gold and silver produced in the form of dore.

