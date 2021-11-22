First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund (NASDAQ:QTEC) Short Interest Update

First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund (NASDAQ:QTEC) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 89,100 shares, a growth of 32.8% from the October 14th total of 67,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 70,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

NASDAQ:QTEC opened at $180.25 on Monday. First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund has a 1 year low of $126.31 and a 1 year high of $181.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $167.55 and a 200-day moving average of $159.87.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SPC Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund by 7.2% in the second quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 27,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,389,000 after buying an additional 1,842 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund by 5.7% in the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 94,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,047,000 after buying an additional 5,066 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund by 1.3% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund by 3.1% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC now owns 54,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Purus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund by 6.8% during the second quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

