Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Analysts at Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

FLNC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Fluence Energy in a research report on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Fluence Energy in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Fluence Energy in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Fluence Energy in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Fluence Energy in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fluence Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

NASDAQ:FLNC opened at $35.80 on Monday. Fluence Energy has a 1 year low of $32.00 and a 1 year high of $39.40.

Fluence Energy Inc is a provider of energy storage products and services and digital applications for renewables and storage. Fluence Energy Inc is based in ARLINGTON, Va.

