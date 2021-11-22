Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) Short Interest Down 16.2% in October

Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,280,000 shares, a decrease of 16.2% from the October 14th total of 2,720,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 369,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.2 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 32,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,708,000 after acquiring an additional 3,654 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 282,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,808,000 after acquiring an additional 45,894 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Focus Financial Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $211,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 121,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,353,000 after purchasing an additional 25,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 1,165.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FOCS traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $68.33. The stock had a trading volume of 3,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 465,150. Focus Financial Partners has a 12 month low of $36.77 and a 12 month high of $69.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 567.96 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a current ratio of 4.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.52.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $454.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.40 million. Focus Financial Partners had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 26.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Focus Financial Partners will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FOCS shares. Truist Securities upped their target price on Focus Financial Partners from $65.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Focus Financial Partners from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Focus Financial Partners from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Focus Financial Partners from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Focus Financial Partners from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.67.

Focus Financial Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management services. It also offers practices, resources, and continuity planning for its partner firms who serve individuals, families, employers, and institutions with comprehensive wealth management services.

