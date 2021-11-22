Focused Wealth Management Inc Boosts Holdings in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN)

Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,390 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust were worth $1,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BBN. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,758,519 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $45,334,000 after purchasing an additional 39,539 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 1.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 731,055 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $18,847,000 after buying an additional 11,401 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 32.9% during the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 551,277 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $13,588,000 after buying an additional 136,337 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 511,389 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $13,183,000 after buying an additional 95,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 444,815 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,964,000 after acquiring an additional 37,036 shares during the last quarter.

Get BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust alerts:

Shares of BBN stock opened at $25.66 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.04. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a twelve month low of $23.63 and a twelve month high of $27.49.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.123 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th.

About BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust is a non-diversified and closed-end management investment company. Its primary investment objective is to seek high current income, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The trust seeks to achieve its investment objectives by investing primarily in a portfolio of taxable municipal securities known as Build America Bonds.

Recommended Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.