Focused Wealth Management Inc Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Focused Wealth Management Inc decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 515 shares during the period. Vanguard Information Technology ETF makes up about 1.2% of Focused Wealth Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Focused Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $7,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 15.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,624,816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,445,469,000 after buying an additional 487,680 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 33,154.9% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,623,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618,952 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,133,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $452,003,000 after purchasing an additional 3,162 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 639,736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $255,107,000 after purchasing an additional 39,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 9.7% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 573,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,342,000 after purchasing an additional 50,608 shares during the last quarter.

VGT stock opened at $457.47 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $426.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $407.72. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $322.50 and a 1-year high of $459.42.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

