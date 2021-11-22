Focused Wealth Management Inc Grows Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 277 shares during the quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TIP. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,960,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,067,229,000 after buying an additional 1,583,803 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 341.1% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 879,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $112,554,000 after buying an additional 679,925 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,513,297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,241,877,000 after buying an additional 420,891 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,910,937 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $372,626,000 after buying an additional 399,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 177.1% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 601,877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $77,046,000 after buying an additional 384,705 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $130.35 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.85. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $123.51 and a 52 week high of $131.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Recommended Story: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.