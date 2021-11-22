Focused Wealth Management Inc Trims Holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Focused Wealth Management Inc cut its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) by 7.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 443 shares during the quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BFT Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. BFT Financial Group LLC now owns 2,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 894 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Kalos Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 4,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Northstar Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 38,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,512,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period.

Shares of VFH stock opened at $97.44 on Monday. Vanguard Financials ETF has a one year low of $67.74 and a one year high of $101.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $95.95.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

