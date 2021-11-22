Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) PT Lowered to $66.00 at Morgan Stanley

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $68.00 to $66.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the athletic footwear retailer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 27.24% from the company’s previous close.
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Foot Locker in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Cowen reduced their price objective on Foot Locker from $82.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on Foot Locker from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Foot Locker from $66.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Foot Locker from $83.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Foot Locker presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.55.
Foot Locker stock traded up $1.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $51.87. 57,648 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,773,363. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Foot Locker has a one year low of $36.94 and a one year high of $66.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of 5.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.43.
In other news, Director Matthew M. Mckenna sold 10,214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.97, for a total transaction of $541,035.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FL. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Foot Locker in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Foot Locker during the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 46.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,023 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. First Command Bank lifted its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 111.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,157 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Foot Locker by 273.7% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,394 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.
About Foot Locker
Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.
