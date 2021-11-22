Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) PT Lowered to $66.00 at Morgan Stanley

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $68.00 to $66.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the athletic footwear retailer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 27.24% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Foot Locker in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Cowen reduced their price objective on Foot Locker from $82.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on Foot Locker from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Foot Locker from $66.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Foot Locker from $83.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Foot Locker presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.55.

Foot Locker stock traded up $1.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $51.87. 57,648 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,773,363. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Foot Locker has a one year low of $36.94 and a one year high of $66.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of 5.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.43.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 25.89% and a net margin of 10.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Foot Locker will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Matthew M. Mckenna sold 10,214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.97, for a total transaction of $541,035.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FL. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Foot Locker in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Foot Locker during the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 46.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,023 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. First Command Bank lifted its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 111.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,157 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Foot Locker by 273.7% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,394 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

