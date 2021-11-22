Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) Short Interest Update

Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,530,000 shares, a decline of 19.6% from the October 14th total of 4,390,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 314,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11.2 days.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Fortis in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Fortis by 57.0% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Fortis by 734.1% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fortis by 48.7% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,184 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in Fortis in the second quarter worth about $100,000. 46.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fortis alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FTS. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Fortis from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Industrial Alliance Securities downgraded shares of Fortis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$61.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of Fortis in a report on Friday, October 8th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$63.00 to C$64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Fortis from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.09.

Shares of FTS traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $44.52. 443,761 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 363,530. Fortis has a 1-year low of $38.49 and a 1-year high of $47.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.05 billion, a PE ratio of 21.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.26.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. Fortis had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 6.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fortis will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.4248 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. This is an increase from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.52%.

Fortis Company Profile

Fortis, Inc is an international electric and gas utility holding company. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Utilities and Non-Regulated. The Regulated Utilities segment comprises of ITC, which contains mainly of the electric transmission operations of the ITC regulated operating subsidiaries; UNS Energy that offers vertically integrated utility services; Central Hudson, which provides regulated electric and gas T&D utility services; FortisBC Energy distributes natural gas in British Columbia; FortisAlberta, which involves in the ownership and operation of regulated electricity distribution facilities; FortisBC Electric includes the ownership of hydroelectric generating plants, high voltage transmission lines, and a large network of distribution assets; and Other Electric that contains utilities in the eastern Canada and Caribbean.

Recommended Story: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Fortis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.