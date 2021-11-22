ForTube (FOR) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $14.69 Million

ForTube (CURRENCY:FOR) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 22nd. ForTube has a market cap of $50.95 million and $14.69 million worth of ForTube was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ForTube has traded 6.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ForTube coin can now be bought for about $0.0797 or 0.00000141 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001353 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001765 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.88 or 0.00047440 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $130.61 or 0.00230515 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00007209 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49.96 or 0.00088167 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About ForTube

ForTube is a coin. Its genesis date was November 14th, 2018. ForTube’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 639,520,000 coins. The official message board for ForTube is medium.com/@theforceprotocol . ForTube’s official Twitter account is @Force_Protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . ForTube’s official website is for.tube/home

According to CryptoCompare, “ForTube is a DeFi platform developed based on the DeFi technology component of The Force Protocol. It is committed to providing decentralized lending services for cryptocurrency enthusiasts around the world, supporting most of the world’s popular assets. ForTube allows users to deposit and withdraw anytime, borrow and repay anytime, globally. “

