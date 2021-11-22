Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (FBHS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.26 on December 15th

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a dividend of 0.26 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th.

Fortune Brands Home & Security has increased its dividend payment by 33.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a payout ratio of 16.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Fortune Brands Home & Security to earn $6.43 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.2%.

Shares of FBHS stock opened at $107.35 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $97.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.78. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a one year low of $79.46 and a one year high of $114.00. The firm has a market cap of $14.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.63.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 26.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Fortune Brands Home & Security will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Cheri M. Phyfer sold 23,715 shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.15, for a total value of $2,398,772.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 887,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 135,439 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.64% of Fortune Brands Home & Security worth $88,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FBHS shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $114.00 to $109.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.08.

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc manufactures and supplies home and security products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Outdoors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities, for the kitchen, bath and other parts.

