Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 6,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,533,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Hikari Power Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 92.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 4,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 2,120 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 46.2% during the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427 shares in the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Old Port Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 2,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. increased its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 16,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,104,000 after buying an additional 2,542 shares during the period.

Vanguard Health Care ETF stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $255.50. 1 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 220,292. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1 year low of $211.29 and a 1 year high of $266.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $253.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $251.36.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

