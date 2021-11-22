Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.24 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 22.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,143 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,958 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. Parkside Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC now owns 138,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,350,000 after buying an additional 4,281 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 51.5% in the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,051 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after buying an additional 1,716 shares during the last quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 8,494 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 4,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded up $1.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $234.13. 394,855 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,807,326. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $227.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $224.97. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $178.73 and a fifty-two week high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

