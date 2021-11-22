Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,305 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Insight Partners LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 801 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,631,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 60,338 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $198,213,000 after buying an additional 3,656 shares during the period. Parkside Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Mattern Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,374,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 770 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,530,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. 57.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,534.74, for a total transaction of $2,516,734.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,500.00, for a total value of $1,001,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,006 shares of company stock worth $291,672,399 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN opened at $3,699.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,881.00 and a 12 month high of $3,773.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3,402.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3,398.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 trillion, a P/E ratio of 71.92, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.11.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). The firm had revenue of $110.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.66 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 5.73%. The business’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $12.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 41.78 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $3,850.00 to $3,800.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $3,900.00 to $3,840.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $3,950.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,137.12.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

