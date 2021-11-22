Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Shares Sold by Mattern Wealth Management LLC

Mattern Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 55.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,452 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 20,548 shares during the period. Mattern Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 250.0% in the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 700 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

FCX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.50 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Raymond James set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.44.

Shares of FCX opened at $37.75 on Monday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a one year low of $21.38 and a one year high of $46.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.26. The stock has a market cap of $55.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.49, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.22 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 18.45% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 58.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.41%.

In other news, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 67,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total value of $2,619,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

