Friedman Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Friedman Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. Friedman Industries had a return on equity of 49.60% and a net margin of 15.68%. The company had revenue of $92.57 million for the quarter.

FRD stock traded down $1.43 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $11.80. 113,334 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,191. Friedman Industries has a 12-month low of $6.06 and a 12-month high of $15.63. The company has a market capitalization of $81.41 million, a PE ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.70.

Get Friedman Industries alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Friedman Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.50%.

In other Friedman Industries news, CEO Mike J. Taylor acquired 4,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.95 per share, for a total transaction of $49,520.80. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,423,770.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Friedman Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Friedman Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $219,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Friedman Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $292,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Friedman Industries by 170.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 15,792 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Friedman Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $336,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.01% of the company’s stock.

Friedman Industries Company Profile

Friedman Industries, Inc engages in the provision of manufacture and trade of steel products. It operates through the Coil and Tubular segments. The Coil segment produces and markets hot-rolled steel and coils. The Tubular segment focuses on the operation of two electric resistance welded pipe mills with a combined outside diameter.

Read More: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Friedman Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Friedman Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.