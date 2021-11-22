Future (LON:FUTR) Given Buy Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Future (LON:FUTR) in a research note released on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on FUTR. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Future from GBX 4,180 ($54.61) to GBX 4,890 ($63.89) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Barclays boosted their target price on Future from GBX 3,900 ($50.95) to GBX 4,250 ($55.53) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Future in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Future presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 4,092 ($53.46).

Shares of LON:FUTR opened at GBX 3,450 ($45.07) on Friday. Future has a 12-month low of GBX 1,596 ($20.85) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,968 ($51.84). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 3,595.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 3,283.06. The company has a market capitalization of £4.16 billion and a PE ratio of 53.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.12.

Future plc, together with its subsidiaries, publishes content for technology, games, TV and entertainment, women's lifestyle, real life, music, creative and photography, sports, home interest, and B2B sectors primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Media and Magazine segments.

