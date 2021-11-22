FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF) Short Interest Update

FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 528,300 shares, a decrease of 22.2% from the October 14th total of 678,900 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 245,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

In other FutureFuel news, Director Donald C. Bedell purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.15 per share, with a total value of $35,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 40.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FF. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in FutureFuel by 2.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 47,456 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in FutureFuel by 201.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 49,111 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 32,800 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in FutureFuel by 1.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 749,424 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $10,889,000 after acquiring an additional 12,675 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in FutureFuel by 5.9% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 198,195 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,880,000 after acquiring an additional 11,032 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in FutureFuel by 66.6% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 209,383 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,042,000 after acquiring an additional 83,717 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.64% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of FutureFuel from $1.20 to $1.30 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st.

Shares of FutureFuel stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $8.24. The company had a trading volume of 234,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,222. The company has a market cap of $360.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.43 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.73 and its 200-day moving average is $9.07. FutureFuel has a fifty-two week low of $7.04 and a fifty-two week high of $17.86.

FutureFuel (NYSE:FF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The energy company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $98.68 million for the quarter. FutureFuel had a net margin of 3.55% and a return on equity of 2.86%.

About FutureFuel

FutureFuel Corp.is engaged in the development, manufacture and marketing of biofuels and specialty chemicals. It operates through the Chemicals and Biofuels segment. The Chemicals segment produces chemical products that are sold to third party customers. The Biofuels segment includes the manufacture and market of biodiesel, including biodiesel blends with petrodiesel, petrodiesel with no biodiesel added, RINs, biodiesel production byproducts and the purchase and sale of other petroleum products.

