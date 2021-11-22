FY2022 EPS Estimates for Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Boosted by KeyCorp

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp boosted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report released on Thursday, November 18th. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas now expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $14.36 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $14.15. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Williams-Sonoma’s Q4 2022 earnings at $4.90 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $15.50 EPS.

WSM has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $199.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a research report on Friday. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $200.00 to $191.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $221.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.13.

Shares of NYSE WSM opened at $215.65 on Monday. Williams-Sonoma has a 12-month low of $98.75 and a 12-month high of $222.60. The company has a market capitalization of $16.04 billion, a PE ratio of 17.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $189.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $173.96.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The specialty retailer reported $3.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.18. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 65.88%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 0.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,831,009 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,250,221,000 after acquiring an additional 59,520 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 3.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,442,018 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $389,868,000 after acquiring an additional 71,309 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 11.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,142,147 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $202,532,000 after purchasing an additional 115,657 shares during the period. HS Management Partners LLC increased its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 4.7% in the third quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 1,022,484 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $181,317,000 after purchasing an additional 46,315 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 0.7% during the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 917,036 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $162,618,000 after acquiring an additional 6,064 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Laura Alber sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.12, for a total transaction of $2,671,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 509,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,705,116.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ryan Ross sold 2,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.18, for a total transaction of $485,597.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,488 shares of company stock worth $10,375,864 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. This is a boost from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is 22.59%.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

