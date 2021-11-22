GAMB Achieves Market Cap of $10.39 Million (GMB)

GAMB (CURRENCY:GMB) traded 8.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 22nd. One GAMB coin can now be bought for about $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. GAMB has a market capitalization of $10.39 million and approximately $124,474.00 worth of GAMB was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, GAMB has traded down 28.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001293 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001785 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.56 or 0.00047397 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $127.61 or 0.00227680 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00006966 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.06 or 0.00085747 BTC.

GAMB Coin Profile

GMB is a coin. Its genesis date was July 24th, 2018. GAMB’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,999,999,990 coins. GAMB’s official Twitter account is @GAMBproject . GAMB’s official message board is medium.com/@gambproject . The official website for GAMB is gamb.io

According to CryptoCompare, “GMB is a dual-cryptocurrency based on fast speed will connect to real life. GMB is a blockchain platform with various SPACE Dapps aimed to be used in real life. Experience GMB’s first SPACE Dapp: TravelSpace, a blockchain-based travel community service. “

GAMB Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GAMB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GAMB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GAMB using one of the exchanges listed above.

