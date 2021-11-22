GAP (GPS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

GAP (NYSE:GPS) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.51 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. GAP had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 24.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. On average, analysts expect GAP to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE GPS opened at $24.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.18. GAP has a one year low of $19.10 and a one year high of $37.63.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. GAP’s payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

A number of research firms recently commented on GPS. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of GAP from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GAP in a report on Friday, August 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of GAP from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of GAP from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of GAP from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.79.

In related news, CEO Sonia Syngal sold 6,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.71, for a total transaction of $171,610.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 41.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GAP Company Profile

Gap, Inc operates as a global apparel retail company, which offers clothing, apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children. The firm operates through the following segments: Gap Global, Old Navy Global, Banana Republic Global, Athleta, and Other. The Gap Global segment includes apparel and accessories for men and women under the Gap brand, along with the GapKids, BabyGap, GapMaternity, GapBody, and GapFit collections.

