Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Stock Price Up 6.5%

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)’s stock price rose 6.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $462.93 and last traded at $462.61. Approximately 15,861 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 779,447 shares. The stock had previously closed at $434.25.
A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $500.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Generac from $513.00 to $527.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Generac from $500.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Generac from $515.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on shares of Generac in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $500.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $476.60.
The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $27.81 billion, a PE ratio of 53.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $442.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $408.44.
In related news, CFO York A. Ragen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.63, for a total value of $4,426,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.95, for a total transaction of $2,484,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,923,700. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Generac during the 3rd quarter worth $689,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its stake in Generac by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 3,772 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Generac by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,562 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Generac by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,109 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Generac by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 3,270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. 88.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Generac Company Profile (NYSE:GNRC)
Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.
