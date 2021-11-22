Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Stock Price Up 6.5%

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)’s stock price rose 6.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $462.93 and last traded at $462.61. Approximately 15,861 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 779,447 shares. The stock had previously closed at $434.25.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $500.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Generac from $513.00 to $527.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Generac from $500.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Generac from $515.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on shares of Generac in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $500.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $476.60.

The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $27.81 billion, a PE ratio of 53.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $442.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $408.44.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by ($0.04). Generac had a return on equity of 37.32% and a net margin of 15.52%. The business had revenue of $942.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $961.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 9.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO York A. Ragen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.63, for a total value of $4,426,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.95, for a total transaction of $2,484,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,923,700. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Generac during the 3rd quarter worth $689,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its stake in Generac by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 3,772 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Generac by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,562 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Generac by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,109 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Generac by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 3,270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. 88.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

