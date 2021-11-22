General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Sold by KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 82.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,479 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 15,876 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 812,250,073 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,932,886,000 after buying an additional 51,786,710 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of General Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at $112,508,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 78.4% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 16,194,252 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $217,979,000 after buying an additional 7,119,217 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 121.7% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,845,754 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $119,064,000 after buying an additional 4,855,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 157.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 7,639,238 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $102,900,000 after buying an additional 4,673,058 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts recently commented on GE shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of General Electric from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of General Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of General Electric from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of General Electric from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of General Electric from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.59.

In related news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $107.06 per share, for a total transaction of $107,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of General Electric stock opened at $99.96 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $104.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company has a market cap of $109.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.03, a PEG ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 1.03. General Electric has a one year low of $76.74 and a one year high of $116.17.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $18.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.17 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a positive return on equity of 5.88%. The business’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that General Electric will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently -61.54%.

About General Electric

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

