General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Acquired by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 38,840 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,462 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in General Mills were worth $2,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in General Mills during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 75.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 28,614 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.48, for a total transaction of $1,730,574.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Richard C. Allendorf sold 9,731 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.54, for a total transaction of $589,114.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,964 shares of company stock worth $3,224,438. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GIS stock opened at $62.04 on Monday. General Mills, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.96 and a 12-month high of $64.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $37.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.80.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 21st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.10. General Mills had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 24.61%. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.11%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of General Mills from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $57.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of General Mills in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Citigroup upgraded shares of General Mills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of General Mills from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of General Mills from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Mills has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.50.

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

