General Motors (NYSE:GM) EVP Sells $468,260.00 in Stock

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) EVP Craig B. Glidden sold 7,204 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $468,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of General Motors stock opened at $61.80 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $89.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. General Motors has a 12 month low of $40.04 and a 12 month high of $65.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $56.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.05.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.54. General Motors had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 8.50%. The company had revenue of $26.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on General Motors from $68.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on General Motors from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on General Motors from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on General Motors from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on General Motors from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.55.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GM. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in General Motors in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Accel Wealth Management boosted its holdings in General Motors by 1,510.3% in the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 467 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its holdings in General Motors by 484.7% in the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 497 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC boosted its holdings in General Motors by 236.5% in the third quarter. Savior LLC now owns 498 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in General Motors in the third quarter worth about $26,000. 79.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

